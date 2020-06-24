BEAVERTON – Beaverton senior athlete Jarrett Inscho singed a letter of intent to play baseball next year at Mid Michigan College in Harrison. Inscho was a three-sport star for the Beavers who earned All State Honors in both baseball and football while in high school. He was also an integral part of the basketball team. During his career the Beavers won two Jack Pine Championships in football and two in baseball. The baseball team was also one of the favorites heading into this season.
Inscho plans to study business at Mid Michigan and hopes to move on to a four-year school to continue his education and baseball career. At Jarrett’s signing in the Beaverton High School Library Mid Michigan Head Coach Steve Robinson said, “Mid Michigan won’t be Jarrett’s last stop.” Jarrett will pitch and play third base at Mid Michigan and hopes to move on to a four-year school after Mid Michigan.
He didn’t think that his recruitment was hampered by the COVID shutdown because most of it was done during his junior year. “Coach Damon showed up to a bunch of my home games in Beaverton and a lot of Legion games,” he said. He also wanted to thank his high school coaches for helping him get to where he is and athletic director Jennifer Johnston for setting up the signing event. He is also grateful for the opportunity that the Mid Michigan coaches have given him.