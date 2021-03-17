GLADWIN – The Jack Pine Conference Bowling Season came to a conclusion last weekend with the crowning of the 2021 champions. The Gladwin Flying G’s finished on top of the boy’s standings while Clare repeated as girls’ champions. This year’s victory was the third conference championship in the last four years for the Flying G’s.
Second place Meridian made things interesting early in the Team Challenge taking the first Baker Game by a score of 207-205. They also outscored Gladwin by narrow margins in game four and five. The Flying G’s destroyed the competition in games two and three for a five game pin total of 943, 63 pins higher than the Mustangs. Gladwin won the Team Games by 224 pins to outdistance Meridian 3593-3306.
Brady Weston led the way for Gladwin with individual games of 209, 244 and 192 for 645 total pins. Xander Easlick had a pin total of 601, which included a high game of 240. Zach McCummings and Ryan Hager had totals of 504 and 451 respectively.
Weston had the Jack Pine’s highest season average at 204.1 and the leagues high game of 278. Both helped him earn first team all conference honors. Easlick was also a member of the first team with a season average of 182.2. Hager and McCummings were named to the second team, while Hunter McDowell, Harvey Zelt, and Riley Dotson were Honorable Mention.
The Gladwin girls finished the season in second place behind defending champion Clare. Clare finished the regular season tied with Beaverton at 5-1, but ran away with the Team Challenge to take the crown outright. Gladwin’s Brooke Last was voted the Conference MVP and earned Honorable Mention honors. Skylar Davy received First Team Honors with the third highest average in the league this season. Brielle Dick also earned Honorable Mention status.