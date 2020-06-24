GLADWIN COUNTY– The 2020 Jack Pine Conference Academic Luncheon was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 emergency but the conference still honored eight students from each member school. 

The honor is based on a formula that combines the students grade point average and SAT scores. This years All Academic Team includes:

Beaverton

First Team:

Ben Minkina, Mark Snooks Jr., Delaney Johnston, Elijah Hayes

Second Team:

Margaret MacLean, David Krohn, Ashley Cooper, Grant Brandon

Gladwin

First Team:

Alaina Cuddie, Mario Sangret-Savalle, Shelby Sperry, Jonathan Bazzle

Second Team:

Katie Breault, Ashleigh Lucas, Sara Macon, Mara Pellerito

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0