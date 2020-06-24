GLADWIN COUNTY– The 2020 Jack Pine Conference Academic Luncheon was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 emergency but the conference still honored eight students from each member school.
The honor is based on a formula that combines the students grade point average and SAT scores. This years All Academic Team includes:
Beaverton
First Team:
Ben Minkina, Mark Snooks Jr., Delaney Johnston, Elijah Hayes
Second Team:
Margaret MacLean, David Krohn, Ashley Cooper, Grant Brandon
Gladwin
First Team:
Alaina Cuddie, Mario Sangret-Savalle, Shelby Sperry, Jonathan Bazzle
Second Team:
Katie Breault, Ashleigh Lucas, Sara Macon, Mara Pellerito