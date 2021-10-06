BEAVERTON
The Beavers gave the large Homecoming crowd something to smile about last Friday evening when they pounded Pinconning 56-6. Noah Coffey ran 60 yards for a touchdown on Beaverton’s second offensive play of the game and Alex Killian made the extra point giving the Beavers a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
The Beavers took total control in the second quarter scoring 28 points while limiting the Spartans to 39 yards in the quarter. Coffey scored the first Beaverton touchdown of the second quarter on a ten yard run. Killian’s kick made it 14-0. Coffey hit Mitchell Hall for a 60-yard touchdown pass on the next series. Travis Ficek scored on a run from the seven-yard line and Coffey completed the second quarter scoring with a 63-yard run to put Beaverton up 35-0 at halftime.
Coffey scored the only points of the third quarter when he picked up a bobbled ball and raced 71 yards for the touchdown. Pinconning scored early in the fourth quarter to make the score 42-6 before Coffey returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. Travis Ficek scored on a one yard run and Alex Pahl completed the scoring with a two point conversion run to make the final score 56-6.
“We had a good week of practice,” said Coach Aaron Seiser. “I’m glad that it translated into a good performance. We had many people step up and make great contributions. Offensively, our offensive line opened up some nice running lanes for our backs.” The Beavers finished with 390 total yards including 303 on the ground. Coffey ran for 134 yards and added another 131 on kick and punt returns. Hall had 68 yards rushing and 84 receiving. Alex Killian made four extra points.
“Defensively, we stepped up and made big stops in short yardage situations. Overall, we had a good night,” added Seiser. Logan Love led the defense with nine tackles. Brian Northrup added seven and a half and Mason Ptak had four and a half. The Beavers had two sacks, one by Northrup and a shared one by Tanner Hopkins and Jason Ash.
“I hope that we can carry this momentum with us into next week,” concluded Seiser. Fridays game with Farwell has been cancelled due to their inability to field a team possibly leaving the Beavers with an unwanted by week. If something can’t be worked out their next game will be at Gladwin on October 15.