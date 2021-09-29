HARRISON
Gladwin High School Athletics is experiencing a renaissance this fall and nowhere is it more evident that with the boy’s cross country team. The Flying G’s dominated the first Jack Pine Jamboree last Wednesday outrunning the defending Jack Pine Conference Champions Clare by 19 points. Last years runner-up, Shepherd, finished in third place 24 points behind Gladwin.
The last time Gladwin won the conference was in 2006 when current coach Jordan Strohkirch was a senior in high school. The Flying G’s had five runners in the top 12 led by Caleb Palmreuter (18:310) in second and Seth Mead (18:39) in third. Other runners scoring for Gladwin included: Dakota Leddy seventh, Elijah Christensen tenth, and Ethan Edgar twelfth.
“We knew that Clare would be a good team,” said Strohkirch. “They had about the same amount of depth as we do so it was going to come down to who wanted it more and who was going to perform on the tough Harrison course.”
“Our boys ran strong and kept passing people,” continued Strohkirch. “Clare had a lot of people in the front, but we got past them. It was a strong showing, but now the target is on our back. We can’t be happy with winning just one conference meet.”
The Gladwin girls finished fifth in the meet, which was won by the conference’s defending champion, Shepherd. “The Gladwin girls got out fast but the Harrison course is one of the tougher courses that the teams run on, and we paid for it on the hills,” said Strohkirch. “We went out too quick, but we will learn from it.” Tessa Cameron was the first Gladwin runner to finish, she came in 24th with a time of 25:11. Racheal Nyarko (25:16) was right behind in 25th. Brooke Methner (25:49) was the third Gladwin girl to finish in 31st.
Gladwin will use their own Cedar Bend Invitational this weekend to tune up for the next Jamboree, which is next Wednesday at Meridian. The Meridian course is not as difficult as the one in Harrison so it should be a faster race.
With the football and cross country teams currently in first place and the volleyball and soccer teams in second the remaining fall schedule should be exciting.