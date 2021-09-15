GLADWIN
What do you do when your homecoming date cancels with less than a weeks notice? That was the nightmare scenario for Gladwin and Ogemaw Heights this week. Gladwin found out late last Friday that Farwell was not going to play their scheduled game. The Eagles are 0-3 and have low numbers in their program.
That sent Gladwin Coach Marc Jarstfer and the Athletic Director searching for a new date, after all this Friday was supposed to be Gladwin’s Homecoming Game. After last school year everyone was looking forward to a traditional Homecoming week and all that it entailed.
The search for a game originally led the Flying G’s to a pair of S.E. Michigan powers. Chelsea and River Rouge. Both were also looking for games. In the interest of full disclosure I was pulling for River Rouge. I taught Biology in Rouge for 28 years and would have loved seeing some old friends in my “new backyard,” but it wasn’t meant to be.
Gladwin was close to making it work with Chelsea.They really didn’t want to travel this far, but also didn’t want to sit idle this weekend. The Bulldogs are 3-0 and the top ranked Division 4 team in the Detroit Free Press weekly poll. When they could not procure charter buses for the trip, both schools began to look elsewhere.
According to Haines it was about this time that Ogemaw Heights found out that Tawas was going to be forced to cancel because of a positive COVID case on the team. Since the administration at Ogemaw Heights knew that Gladwin was looking for a game they immediately made contact and the decision was made to work something out. While it was fortunate for Gladwin that Ogemaw was available they quickly learned that Friday was supposed to be Ogemaw’s Homecoming too.
Haines explained that both schools thought it was more important to play this week than argue about the location so each looked at their future schedule to see if the Homecoming Festivities could be moved. It didn’t take long for both to realize that while a schedule change was not ideal it was not a game breaker so they agreed to play.
But who would get the game? It wasn’t going to be an easy decision as both schools had a lot of festivities planned so they decided to flip a coin. With Haines and Jarstfer in one room in Gladwin and their counterparts in a room at Ogemaw a speakerphone connection was set up. Gladwin got to flip and Ogemaw got to call it. They called tails and it came up tails giving Ogemaw the game and sending Gladwin north this Friday.
Homecoming has been rescheduled for October 15 when Beaverton comes to town. While moving the game wasn’t ideal playing Beaverton for Homecoming seems to be a great consolation prize.