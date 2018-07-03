GLADWIN – Gladwin Community Arena will be taking registrations from July 19-21 for Learn To Skate/Play (ages 3-12), Mini Mites (ages 6 and under), Mites (ages 8 and under), Squirts (ages 10 and under), PeeWees (ages 12 and under), Bantams (ages 14 and under), and Midget (19 and under).
Registration times at the arena will be July 19-20, 6-8 p.m., and July 21, 12-2 p.m. There will be inline sticks and pucks occurring at the same time.
You can find more information on their Facebook page: Gladwin Area Hockey or give them a call at (484) GLADWIN.