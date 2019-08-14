GLADWIN COUNTY – High school sports made their long awaited return Monday with the start of fall practice. Football, soccer, and cross country teams were able to begin practice at midnight August 12. Volleyball has to wait until Wednesday, Aug. 14. The first Gladwin County teams to kick off the season were the Beaverton Cross Country teams, which hit the trails Sunday night.
Beaverton, the defending Jack Pine Conference champions, welcomed a large contingent Monday afternoon. Coach Aaron Seiser’s team was 8-3 overall, 6-1 in the conference last year. They also won the programs first playoff game last year, 42-14 over Maple City Glen Lake. Expectations are high for the Beavers this year.
Marc Jarstfer opened his first fall camp as Gladwin Head Coach Monday evening. Jarstfer comes to Gladwin from Clare where he was a long time assistant on Kelly Luplow’s staff. Gladwin was 3-6 overall, 2-5 in the conference last year. Jarstfer is excited to take over his own program. Lets hope Jarstfer has a long and successful run for the Flying G’s.
The Record and Clarion will kick off its coverage of high school sports with our “Season Preview” issue August 21. All of our local varsity teams will be featured.