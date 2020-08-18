MIDLAND – The Mid Michigan Heat 15U Robinson Fastpitch Softball Club recently won the Midland Line Drive Tournament. The Heat went 3-0 in their pool earning the number one seed entering bracket play. Timely hitting and strong pitching led Mid Michigan to a 3-0 record in pool play and the number one seed in the bracket.
After beating the Ogemaw Outlaws and Presque Isle Panthers on Sunday the Heat advanced to the championship game against Holsinger’s 16U Lady Explorers from Midland. A 15-7 win in five innings secured the Championship.