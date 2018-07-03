FARWELL – What’s better than 18 holes of golf at one of this area’s finest courses? Knowing your golf game will raise money to support the health, education, and financial stability of people in our communities!
The Golf United Golf Outing, presented by United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties and Eagle Glen Golf Course, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 19 at Eagle Glen Golf Course, located at 1251 Clubhouse Drive in Farwell.
Teams of four can register for $200, while drop-in golfers pay $60. The golf outing begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m., and includes 18 holes of golf, a free cart, a free hot dog and drink, music, prizes, and lots of fun!
For more information, or to register your team, please call 989-588-4424.