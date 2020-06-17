GLADWIN – The Gladwin Youth Football and Cheerleading is holding a sign-up on June 23, 24 and 25 at the Gladwin Sports Complex from 6-7:30 p.m.
The cost is as follows: Football is $100 without Jersey and $140 with if you are a new player you will need to purchase a Jersey. Cheerleading is $70.
Requirements: If he/she has never played before you must bring a copy of their birth certificate! You must be in grades 3rd through 8th for the school year of 2020-2021 or be 8 years old by September 1.
If you have any questions, feel free to call Jen Pyrzewski at 989-312-4305 or AJ Jewell at 989-424-9549 you can email gayfl@outlook.com.