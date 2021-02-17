Gladwin wrestling

GLADWIN – The Gladwin wrestlers participated in a pair of Quad events last week winning two of three both days. In the first Quad the Flying G’s defeated Ogemaw Heights 54-30 and Standish 54-18. Freeland defeated Gladwin 60-24. Against Ogemaw Heights “Kaden Fetterolf avenged a loss from last season when he pinned Clint Talisic,” said Coach Buddy Goldsworthy. “Freeland looked very polished so early in the season, but Jacob McLemore was able to take advantage of his speed and strength when he pinned Reese Hancock in the first period. Hunter Ireland continues to improve. He battled back for a second period pin against George Johnson in the Standish match.”
Other winners for Gladwin included Randy Pryzewski, Hunter Huguelet and Fetterolf with three each. Tricia Pryzweski, Chance Breault, Dakota Leddy, Kyle Campbell and Ireland all had two wins.
Gladwin hosted a Quad on Saturday with Tawas, Manton and Midland High. Gladwin beat Tawas 54-12 and Manton 58-18. They lost to Midland 60-21. Huguelet had a big win when he defeated Lucas Herrick of Tawas, the eighth ranked wrestler in the state. The Manton score was rather deceptive. Many of the matches were extremely close with Gladwin coming out on top in most of them. Chance Breault came from behind during the third period of his match to pin Ely Hoyt. Goldsworthy mentioned that Ethan Breault improved quickly in his first week of contact practice.
Midland is a Division 1 school and it showed especially in the sheer number of wrestlers they have available. They had almost twice as many as Gladwin. Both Pryzewski’s wrestled well in the match. Tricia picked up a 4-3 decision over Lucas Berg while Randy won the 100th match of his career when he pinned Eli Clever in 15 seconds. He and Tricia both picked up three wins on Saturday.
Campbell and Huguelet also picked up three wins on Saturday. Fetterolf, Chance Breault, Noell Ireland, Leddy, Hunter Ireland, and McLemore had two wins. Gavin Ferguson won two exhibition matches and Lorcen Keatley won one. Both are showing vast improvement in a short time according to Goldsworthy.