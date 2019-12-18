OSCODA – Gladwin got the season off to a great start by winning their first seven duel matches. The Flying G’s won twice at home last Wednesday beating Roscommon 54-30 and Ogemaw Heights 43-32. On Saturday they traveled to Oscoda for an eight-team duel match tournament.
Gladwin won all five matches on Saturday including wins over Tawas 66-18, Gaylord 52-24, Grayling 72-12, Beaverton 55-15 and Oscoda 48-31 in the championship match. Four Gladwin wrestlers won all five of their matches on Saturday they included: Arlen Little, Randy Pyrzewski, Dillon Kroening, and James Bailey. Chase Kukuk also won all five of his exhibition matches.
Four time winners for Gladwin were Chance Breault, Kyle Campbell, Lena Leddy, and Hunter Huguelet. Karin Fetterolf, Noell Ireland, Dakota Leddy, Hunter Ireland, and Jacob McLemore won three times each. “We saw lots of improvements this week from Wednesday to Saturday and that is what made the difference,” said Coach Buddy Goldsworthy. “We still have a long way to go but this group is working hard, so gaining ground will be a natural progression.”
Goldsworthy went on to mention that Bailey and Kroening won big matches against ranked opponents and “Leddy, McLemore and Ireland came through in clutch matches.” He also said that “a lot of the freshmen and sophomores progressing rapidly.” Gladwin wrestles again this Saturday at the Chippewa Hills Tournament in Remus. The meet starts at 9 a.m.