BOYNE CITY – Gladwin got a tough draw last week when they were matched up against Chippewa Hills in the first round of the wrestling team regional. The Warriors were the defending regional champion and made the Final Four last season. They entered the post season ranked sixth in the state. Coach Buddy Goldsworthy knew they were in for a tough night and adjusted his lineup to give them the best opportunity for a victory. After jumping out to 21-12 lead, the G’s hit the heart of the Warrior lineup and eventually lost 49-27. With the loss, Gladwin completed the team portion of the season with a 23-2 record. After their win over Gladwin, Chippewa Hills defeated Shepherd to advance to the quarterfinals next weekend in Kalamazoo.
With the conclusion of the team portion of the season the team split up this weekend for a pair of meets. Part of the team traveled to Lake Odessa for the Best of the Rest Invitational. Noell Ireland and Braxton Seres both fell a match shy of the medal round. “Hunter Ireland did some of his best wrestling of the season,” said Goldsworthy. “He went 4-1 to finish third.” Goldsworthy went on to say, “Chase Kukuk demonstrated how much he has grown over the season as he pinned his way into the final match. He went on to earn a well deserved second place finish on the day.”
Gladwin’s regional qualifers traveled to Boyne City on Saturday for what Goldsworthy called possibly the “deepest regional finals in the state.” Hunter Huguelet lost his first match in overtime, but bounced back to beat 13th ranked Austin Fowler to advance to the blood round. He ended the match shy of making the state finals when he lost to ninth ranked Tyler Kutzke of Reed City. Kyle Campbell was a “man on a mission” according to Goldsworthy when he defeated Joshua Peterson of Kingsford. He lost a tight 5-4 decision in the semifinals before battling back to take a blood round victory over Cody Isrow. With his trip to the state finals secured he lost to Meridian’s Nick Dodman to finish fourth.
Randy Pyrzewski picked up a pair of pins over Cole Potier and Max Kyser to earn his trip to the state finals. He finished second overall after a 4-3 loss to Jacob Brooks of Pinconning. James Bailey also qualified for the state finals. He won his first match by a pin over Brett Boudreau and picked up a semifinal win with a major decision over Brayden Cowling. He faced fifth ranked Clayton Hackett in the finals losing an intense match by two points.
Dillon Kroening earned his third straight trip to the state finals with a pair of pins and a major decision. He pinned Jacob Stevenson of Benzie in 31 seconds and Logan Buckner of Shepherd in 13 seconds. The regional finals were a rematch of the district finals. He once again defeated Alex Christe of Garber this time on a technical fall in the second period earning him his second straight regional title.
Gladwin will travel to Ford Field for the State Finals on March 6 and 7.