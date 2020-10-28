ESSEXVILLE – Gladwin traveled to Essexville last week for a quad with Garber, Tawas and Hemlock. The Flying G’s played some pretty good volleyball taking two of the three matches. “Tawas had two great outside hitters,” said coach Tony Wetmore. “We were neck and neck in the first set and sneaked past them with a 27-25 win.” The second set didn’t go as well with several breakdowns leading to a 25-15 Tawas win. After regrouping Gladwin came out and dominated the third set 15-5 taking the match 2-1.
“We have experienced this up and down swing all season and a major part of our focus at the moment is not letting that slide happen,” continued Wetmore. “We lost in two sets to a good Garber team, one of the best teams we’ve seen all year so far.” The G’s trailed the entire way, but hung in to keep the sets close, 20-25, and 25-28. “We kept fighting for every point because we know as a team that fighting for every point is going to be important at districts.
Hemlock was up next for Gladwin. Gladwin dropped the first set 23-25. Wetmore said, “we were much more aggressive than Hemlock, but made to many unforced errors.” Gladwin cleaned up many of the mistakes and took the second set 25-10 and then took control winning the third 15-7. Leaders for Gladwin were Taylor Vasher with 26 kills and 27 digs. Renae Parrett had 10 kills and 22 digs, while Erin Breault added 13 kills and 15 digs. Delaney Reynolds also had a good night with 49 assists.
Earlier in the week Gladwin lost a Jack Pine Conference match to Farwell 12-25, 21-25, 22-25. “After our big upset of Pinconning on Monday we were feeling like we had some good things happening,” said Wetmore “But Farwell played their hearts out every point of the game, we were setting up attacks and Farwell was attacking back even though they were out of system.” Gladwin played better in the second and third sets, but every time it got close Farwell would pull away. “We couldn’t get a groove going to score points,” added Wetmore. Vasher had 10 kills and eight digs, while Breault added seven kills, and 15 digs. Parrett had six kills and 10 digs, and Reynolds had 18 assists.
Gladwin plays in the final Jack Pine Conference Quad tonight at Meridian then gets ready for the district playoffs, which start next week. The first game for the G’s in on November 2 in Gladwin at 6 p.m. Chippewa Hills will provide the opposition.