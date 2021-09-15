Gladwin
The Gladwin volleyball team continued their early season roll last week with a three set victory over Farwell, 25-14, 25-22, and 25-17. With the win the Flying G’s improved to 13-1 on the season and 1-0 in the Jack Pine Conference. It was also one of the first opportunities for students to watch their classmates play volleyball indoor in over a year. With the football, soccer and cross country teams watching the atmosphere was great.
The match with Farwell presented a unique challenge for the Flying G’s. Maddie Travis is one of the best middle hitters in the league and the Eagle offense revolves around her. Farwell tried to get her the ball whenever they could including passing it back to her when she was in the back row. Gladwin had to be aware of her at all times.
“I was really happy with how well we defended Maddie,” said Coach Tony Wetmore. “When they get her the ball she is one of the stronger hitters in the league, and we were really able to take her out of the equation last night with our defense. Lizzie Haines was great at blocking her, and Delaney Reynolds made a few nice saves against her.” It was obvious that she became a little frustrated as Farwell was forced to look for other spots to attack from.
Gladwin was one of the youngest teams in the conference last season and it showed at times, but it is also paying off this season. They play with a level of confidence that they didn’t have last season. One or two bad points doesn’t snowball into a bad set. That was obvious in the second set when Farwell scored seven straight points to take a brief lead. The Flying G’s fought back and went on to take a 25-22 win.
Multiple Flying G’s had big nights statistically. Erin Breault had 14 kills, 11 digs in the match; Delaney Conley added 17 digs and five aces, Renae Parrett five kills, seven digs, Delaney Reynolds 11 digs, Lizzie Haines six kills and Abby Manges three aces.
“I’m excited to see how we match up against JPC and our District this year,” continued Wetmore. “We’ve been able to have some really productive practices to work on some ideas, and I think if we keep on that trajectory we can be competitive with any JPC team.” Gladwin is going to find out where they stack up this week. Beaverton comes to town tonight in this season’s first Battle for the Cedar River Cup. If last weeks match was any indication the gym should be packed and loud.