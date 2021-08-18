Gladwin
With seven returning players and a normal preseason, Gladwin Volleyball is looking forward to a successful year. “I have been impressed with how we have looked so far,” said Head Coach Tony Wetmore. “We are returning a lot of people and have had good attendance at our summer sessions.”
After last year a lot of fall coaches are happy to have some semblance of a normal summer. For the Gladwin Volleyball program that meant being able to weight train three days a week, open gyms, scrimmages at Morey Courts and team camp at Ferris State University. “We had some good competition at Morey. Cadillac was there along with Beaverton and Alma,” added Wetmore. “The games gave us a chance to work on different things, and play people at different positions.”
“We also did well at the Ferris State team camp,” added Wetmore. “We have seen lots of girls plays lots of positions. I have been able to figure out what we can and can not do and have been able to develop a plan for us to get better and get to where we need to be.”
The Flying G’s will have four seniors, seven juniors and one sophomore. The seniors include; outside hitter Renae Parrett, right side hitter Triniti Siegert, middle hitter Ella Wheeler and Hanna Sisco who plays multiple positions. Wetmore mentioned that Parrett is moving from the middle to the outside and has been “very strong” at her new position. She has also assumed a leadership position on the team and is doing a good job with it on the court.
The juniors include; outside hitter Erin Breault, libero Delaney Conley, setter Delaney Reynolds, right side hitters Anna Seebeck and Sindle Corlew, and defensive specialists Abby Manges and Maddie Cantrell. The lone sophomore is middle hitter Lizzie Haines. Wetmore is excited about his team’s ability to play aggressively. “Both Parrett and Breault can do some damage,” he said. He also singled out Conley as being much more confident in her role this year. She may have deferred to older players last season, but her relationship with the other girls will make her a leader this season.
“We feel that we are at a good starting point and have the pieces in place to have a good season, but we also know that we had potential last season,” said Wetmore. “We made huge improvement over the course of the season, but sometimes we couldn’t keep up with the pace of the game.” That shouldn’t be a problem for Gladwin this season. Last years young players are now veterans who know what to expect at the varsity level. It looks like a good season is in store for the Flying G’s.