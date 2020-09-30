GLADWIN – The Flying G’s picked up their first conference win of the young season when they defeated Farwell in straight sets last Wednesday. All three sets were close, but Gladwin was able to come up with the win. “I was happy that we could pull out a win against Farwell,” said Coach Tony Wetmore. “It was close the whole way through but I was proud that the girls could keep pushing even when we were behind.”
Erin Breault led Gladwin with 16 digs, eight kills and two aces. Renae Parrett had 10 kills, eight digs and three aces. Taylor Vasher added 15 digs, and four kills. Delaney Reynolds and Avery Miller were the assist leaders with nine and six respectively. Emma Wheeler had four blocks and Reynolds had three to lead the team.
“We didn’t play as clean as we can, but we played clean enough to be able to set up attacks and keep the ball away from their middle, Maddie Travis,” continued Wetmore. “It was a step in the right direction and a breath of fresh air to get our first conference win.” Gladwin was off until tonight when they host a Jack Pine Conference Quad with Clare, Meridian and Shepherd. Clare is currently in third place in the conference with Gladwin, Meridian and Shepherd tied for fifth.