GLADWIN – Gladwin got off on the right foot Monday afternoon when they won all three matches of their season opening quad. The Flying G’s defeated Central Montcalm (22-25, 25-17, 15-11), Vestaberg (25-13, 25-18) and Chippewa Hills (25-16, 25-11). Coach Tony Wetmore was happy with his teams’ performance, but said, “There are a lot of little wrinkles that have to be ironed out.”
In what was one of the biggest highlights of the night, Brooke Chenette, returned to action. She is back, healthy and playing very well, notching 48 assists through three matches.
Another highlight was the play of senior Sydney Conley. Wetmore mentioned that she worked hard during the offseason and “fought her way into the rotation at the tip position.” She had six aces and 37 service points last night.
Katie Breault also stepped up big last-night when she filled in for an ill player during the match against Vestaberg .
Other leaders for Gladwin were Chloe Kokotovich (17 kills), Taylor Vasher (14 kills, 18 digs), Grace Beardsley (14 kills, 14 digs) and Renae Parrett (22 digs).
“It was a good start to the season and nice to get in a groove,” said Wetmore. The Flying G’s will get a good early season challenge this Wednesday when they travel to Freeland. Beaverton and Bay City Western will also be there. Gladwin, Freeland and Beaverton were all, district champions last year.