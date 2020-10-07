GLADWIN –Gladwin was the site of a Jack Pine Conference Volleyball Quad last Wednesday. Clare, Shepherd and Meridian were in town for the event. Clare defeated Gladwin 25-23, 17-25, 22-25 in the first match. “I was optimistic and hopeful with the way we handled Clare in the first set,” said Coach Tony Wetmore, “but the cracks in our game started to show in the next two sets.” Shepherd beat Gladwin 25-13, 26-24 in the second match. “It was disappointing to lose to Shepherd, we know we can’t beat any teams when we make that many unforced errors.”
Gladwin got things turned around in the third match, a 25-14, 25-19 win over Meridian. Taylor Vasher had 10 digs against Meridian Erin Breault added nine. Renae Parrett had two aces and five digs, Emma Schwan also had five digs. Avery Miller and Delaney Reynolds led the team in assists with seven and five respectively. “We looked better in the last match against Meridian,” said Wetmore. “I’m hoping even though we are losing, that we are learning and getting better. I think there are very few games we’ve played this year that are completely out of our reach. I’m excited to see the rest of our Conference the second time around to see if we’ve improved and by how much.”
Gladwin is young this year with only two seniors on the team so some growing pains can be expected. The flip side is that a lot of young players are getting valuable experience that should bode well for the future.
The Flying G’s will face a great test tonight when they host Beaverton tonight at 7:30 p.m.