Gladwin Varsity Volleyball

GLADWIN – The Flying G’s held serve last night beating Farwell in Jack Pine Conference play. Gladwin trails conference leader, Beaverton, by a single game heading into tonight’s showdown in Beaverton. Gladwin won in straight sets, but it wasn’t easy. Farwell has one of the best players in the league in outside hitter Soyer Barnett and she gave Gladwin fits all night. “Our plan was the same as last time, eliminate errors, survive when Soyer was in front, and score when she was in the back row,” said Coach Tony Wetmore. “We didn’t execute the plan to perfection at all, but just like all year we found ways to win.”
Gladwin seemed to be trailing all night, but the girls were able to make the plays when they were needed. Wetmore said, “this team has more fight in them than any team I’ve coached and I’m very proud of them for that.” They were down 13-5 in game one before rallying to win 25-22. They trailed by 5 points early in game two and Farwell was serving set point late, but the G’s remained poised and took the game 27-25. Game three was more of the same. They fell behind early, but battled back to take the set and match 25-20. The ability to fight back should serve them well the rest of the season.
Statistical leaders for Gladwin included; Brooke Chenette 25 assists and 11 digs, Taylor Vasher 7 kills and 12 digs, Grace Beardsley 26 digs, Renae Parrett 20 digs, Chloe Kokotovich 11 kills, and Alexis Wheeler 7 kills. Wetmore went on to say how much he appreciates this team. “The girls get down on themselves individually, but their teammates always have confidence in them. When one person is making mistakes, they look to their team to pick them up and make the next play happen.”
Looking ahead to tonight Wetmore knows that Beaverton is going to be tough. “We know we need to play at the top of our abilities if we are going to have a chance of winning. If we do not bring our best, we are not going to win. Beaverton is a phenomenal team. Taking a match from them would be a highlight of our season.”