GLADWIN – Meridian, the defending Jack Pine Champions, traveled to Gladwin last Friday and came away with a 57-36 win.
The game was tight through the first quarter but a 22-7 run in the second quarter gave the Mustangs a comfortable lead going into halftime. “We really didn’t play bad,” said Coach Josh Pahl. “We had a difficult second quarter where the game basically changed for us.”
The Flying G’s came out of the halftime break and played much better. They held Meridian to 25 points in the second half but couldn’t close the gap. Gladwin actually shot better than Meridian.
The G’s made almost 36% of their shots to Meridian’s 32%. The key difference came from transition points and at the free throw line.
Meridian held a 19 to 7 advantage in transition points and made over twice as many free throws.
Derek Sackitt was the leading scorer for Gladwin with 14 points. Wilson Bragg and Nick Robinette had five each. Sackitt was also the leading rebounder with nine. Ethan Shea had five and Bragg four. Gladwin played in Harrison last night and travels to Shepherd on Thursday.