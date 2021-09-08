GLADWIN
The Flying G’s improved to 3-1 in the Northern Michigan Soccer League with a 6-0 win over Leroy Pine River last Wednesday. Gladwin was very sharp on the defensive end as the Bucks were only able to get three shots on net. “Our defense was really good tonight,” said Coach Dominic Lake.
Most of the game was played in the Pine River defensive end. “We had a really good game. We scored about 25 seconds in and controlled play,” continued Lake. “We couldn’t put them away even though we had 35 shots. We kept kicking it right to the goalie or off net.”
Caleb Palmreuter and Jackson Raymond both had two goals and two assists. Jim Griffith scored his first varsity goal and Treyton Siegert had the other Gladwin goal. Ethan Gee got the shutout in net for the Flying G’s.
Gladwin played the first place Ogemaw Heights Falcons last night at home and travels to Big Rapids on Thursday for a game against the last place Crossroads Charter Academy.