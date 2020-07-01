FLINT – The Gladwin Thunder went 4-1 last weekend when they came in second at the Buick City Heat Wave Tournament. The weekend got off to a good start on Friday afternoon when the Thunder defeated the Detroit Diamond Jaxx 4-3. Hunter Merillat went the distance on the mound for Gladwin striking out 11 while giving up only one earned run. With the win he is 2-0 on the season with a 19 strikeouts in 11 innings of work.
The Thunder broke the game open with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-1 lead. The Jaxx scored twice in the top of the sixth, but Gladwin held on for the win. Carson Oldani went 2 for 3 in the game with a pair of singles. Merillat, Reed Raymond and Dane Smitz all had RBIs in the game.
The Thunder continued to get good pitching throughout the weekend. On Saturday morning they defeated Means Stamping 4-1. Jarrett Inscho got the start striking out six in six shutout innings. Trent Reed pitched the seventh in which Means scored an unearned run. Reed recorded one strikeout in the inning.
Gladwin jumped out to a two run lead in the bottom of the first against Means. Dane Smitz opened the game with a double and scored on an error following a single by Raymond. Raymond, who had three hits in the game, would later score on a passed ball. Merillat hit a solo homerun in the fifth inning to put the Thunder up 3-0. Isaac Morrison scored in the sixth to make it 4-0.
The impressive pitching continued again in Saturday’s second game with Raymond going the distance striking out 10 while giving up two hits in a 7-2 win over the Gladiators. Lane Peters hit a homerun in the game while Raymond and Owen Franklin had two hits each. Both of Raymond’s hits were doubles and Franklin also collected two RBIs in the game.
The Oakland Prospects jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Sunday morning. The lead didn’t last long as the Thunder scored six runs in the top of the second and two more in the top of the third to take a commanding lead. Gladwin went on to win 9-2. The second inning had a little bit of everything offensively for the local team. A double by Ethan Shea and a single by Reed were the only hits in the inning, but two Oakland errors and three walks led to the six runs. Two hits and three more walks led to two more Thunder runs in the top of the third putting the game out of reach. Peters got the complete game win for Gladwin. He struck out six in his six innings of work. Raymond knocked in three runs and Drew Grove had two RBIs.
The final game of the weekend was the tournament championship game against Foutch Baseball. The Thunder scored three runs in the top of the first on three straight hits by Smitz, Raymond and Merillat along with a sacrifice bunt by Inscho. They held a 4-1 lead until the bottom of the fifth when Foutch scored five runs. Another Foutch run in the bottom of the sixth made the final score 7-4.
Raymond and Reed each had two hits in the game. Merillat had two RBIs. Cogswell got the start and went four and a third. Franklin and Shea both saw time on the mound. “We played well most of the weekend,” said Coach Terry Brokoff. “Everyone contributed.” The Thunder were back in action Tuesday night when they traveled to Swan Valley for a double header against the Michigan Selects.