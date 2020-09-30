GLADWIN – The young Gladwin soccer team may have “come of age” last Wednesday when they shut out Cheboygan 2-0. The Chiefs had beaten Gladwin 4-2 in early September by maintaining possession and controlling the tempo of the game. Things were different this time around with Gladwin playing like the veteran team and Cheboygan losing focus at times.
Gladwin scored first on a nice series of passes that got Jackson Raymond the ball with room to shoot. Liam Graveline brought the ball up field quickly and made a nice pass to Treyton Siegert. Siegert move the ball to Raymond who knocked it home for the first goal of the game. The early Gladwin goal seemed to rattle the Chiefs somewhat as they didn’t play with as much confidence going forward.
Raymond also scored Gladwin’s second goal on a penalty kick at the 21:16 mark of the second half. “We played team ball today,” said Coach Dominic Lake. “We moved the ball well and our defense locked it down.” Lake mentioned that Austin Wagnitz and Nathan Schwan both played great on the defensive end helping goaltender Ashton Imm pick up his fourth shutout of the year.
“We also used a new formation today,” continued Lake. “ It gave us more offense.” The additional pressure seemed to affect the Cheboygan defense. They had trouble marking up which gave the Flying G’s additional opportunities. “I couldn’t be more proud of these boys they really pushed hard today.”
The future looks bright for the Flying G’s, but there are going to be some growing pains. They lost 9-1 last Friday in Ogemaw Heights. Raymond scored the only goal on a nice set up from Siegert. The G’s improved to 6-6 on the season Monday night with a 15-3 win over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy.
Next up for Gladwin is a home rematch with Ogemaw Heights tonight at 5 p.m.