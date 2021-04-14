GLADWIN – 677 days, that’s a long time between games. For a high school team it almost seems like a lifetime. The last time the Gladwin girls took the field in a game was on June 1, 2019 when they lost to Reed City 3-1 in District semifinals. The Flying G’s made a triumphant return last week when they went 2-0-1 to open the season.
Delaney Conley had a huge game in her varsity debut striking out 14 Cadillac batters without giving up an earned run in the 4-1 Gladwin victory. She also hits out of the leadoff spot and had a double and scored a run. Maddie Cantrell also had a double for Gladwin and picked up one of the Flying G’s three RBIs. Maelen Guzman and Emma Schwan also had RBIs. Chloe Kokotovich and Abby Manges also collected hits for Gladwin in game one.
Sadie Schuler picked up her first varsity win last Tuesday when she scattered four hits over five innings to help the Flying G’s to a 3-2 win over Cadillac in the nightcap. Conley pitched the final two innings to grab the save. Guzman and Conley each had two hits; Kokotovich, Cantrell, and Guzman had RBIs. “It was a great job by the whole team. All of our athletes gave it their all to get the victories,” said Coach Carl Schuler. “I would also like to give our maintenance crew a shout out for a great job they did having things ready to play.”
The Flying G’s and Roscommon battled to a 1-1 tie in the first game of a scheduled double header last Thursday in Gladwin. Kokotovich had the only Gladwin RBI when her third inning single drove in Conley who had led off the inning with a single and stole second and third base. Erin Breault, and Schwan also had hits in the game. Conley went six innings giving up one hit and no earned runs in the game. She struck out 15 Roscommon batters.
Conley has thrown 15 innings in the young season while giving up only five hits and striking out 31 opposing batters. She is yet to give up an earned run. The second game of the double header was cancelled due to the weather after a big storm blew in with Gladwin batting in the bottom of the first inning. Currently the season is on hold due to covid concerns; hopefully the girls will be back on the field next week.