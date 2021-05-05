GLADWIN
The Gladwin girls dropped a pair of games last week, 3-0 to McBain Northern Michigan Christian (NMC) on Thursday and 6-3 to Standish on Friday. NMC is one of the better teams on the Flying G schedule. They are currently 8-0 and in first place in the Northern Michigan Soccer League.
The Comets scored late in the first half to take a 1-0 lead into the halftime break. They scored again early in the second half and once more with about three minutes to go in the game to make the final score 3-0. Lena Leddy stopped 15 shots for the Flying G’s. “I was really proud of our effort and improvement. If we can clean up a few little mistakes we’ll find more wins,” said Coach Jerome Smalley.
Anna Seebeck had two goals and Chloe Brunner one as the Flying G’s played a much better offensive game against Standish. Delaney Reynolds was strong at the center midfield position helping to give the Gladwin multiple scoring opportunities. “We were able to create a lot of scoring chances, but unfortunately, we couldn’t stop Standish,” said Smalley. Taylor Vasher and Seebeck picked up assists in the game.
Gladwin was 1-5 heading into their game at Brethren last night. They will host a tournament on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.