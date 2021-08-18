GLADWIN
Dominic Lake is back for his second season as the Gladwin Varsity Soccer coach and he is real excited about his team’s prospects for the coming season. “I have a pretty talented team this year. We have good numbers and a lot of young talent to work with.”
There will be four seniors on the team this season. Jackson Raymond, Austin Volmering and Austin Wagnitz return. They will be joined by new comer Ethan Gee who will be competing with Ashton Imm for the goal tenders spot.
“We look pretty sound early on and could do some damage this year,” said Lake. “With only one senior last season it was sort of a rebuilding year. Guys were trying to figure out who they were as players. Now that they have that under control we will be much more ready to play this season.
Also hampering the young Flying G’s last season was the inability to work together over the summer. The pandemic prevented it then, but now things are different. They worked out for two weeks in June and had several weeks of drop in soccer after the dead period in July. “We got a lot more touches in this summer,” continued Lake. “You can really tell which kids participated over the summer. They are way ahead of the ones that didn’t.”
Now that most of his players have at least one year of varsity action under their belts Lake is able to focus on more advance concepts with his team. “Our biggest focus is on spacing this season,” he said. “I want them to think about moving without the ball and becoming an option for a pass.” He wants his players to think about their next move so that when they get the ball they know what they are going to do with it. “Our front six communicate very well,” added Lake.
That front six is pretty well set with Treyton Siegert and Caleb Palmreuter playing either center or left forward. Liam Graveline will line up at right forward. The midfielders will include Raymond, Andrew von Matt, Jim Griffith and possibly Wagnitz. The defense will consist of Dakota Leddy at sweeper with Ben Otis on the left and Volmering on the right. If Wagnitz plays midfield Nathan Schwan will take over as the stopper.
Gladwin will be in Midland tonight for a scrimmage at 7 p.m. before kicking off the regular season at the Alma Tournament. The Flying G’s will be tested early because the tournament field is loaded. Besides the host team, Saginaw Nouvel, Birch Run and Big Rapids will also participate. Gladwin remains a member of the Northern Michigan Soccer League and will open league play on August 23 in Clare at 7 p.m.