GLADWIN – The Gladwin Soccer team became the first Gladwin County team to pick up a win this season when they defeated Standish-Sterling on Friday, Aug. 16, 9-0. The Flying G’s scored early and often in a game that was called at halftime.
Sebastian Landenberger and Jon Grijalva led the attack with three goals each. Christian Ochoa, Jackson Raymond and Ayden Heintz each scored one each. Grijalva also had three assists, Raymond and Cedrick Gutierrez added one apiece.
The goaltender Allen Imm and the defense played well in the shutout. Imm had four saves in the game. Erik Seebeck, Wilson Bragg and Kurt Landenberger played good defense in front of Imm. Coach Jerome Smalley mentioned, “We were a much better team.”
Gladwin made it 2-0 on the season when they defeated Tawas last Tuesday. Allen Imm made five saves in the 4-0 shutout. Grijalva had three goals, two of which were the result of penalty kicks. Gutierrez had the other. Raymond and Ochoa each had an assist. “Tawas is always a tough game and they played hard in this game too”, said Smalley. “I was pleased with our effort. Smalley also mentioned that two of his freshmen, Dakota Leddy and Liam Graveline played well. “All of the young players are developing their skills. I wish we had a jv team so they could play more,” he said.
Gladwin made it 3-0 when they took on Clare “under the lights” last Thursday in Clare. The Flying G’s dominated from the onset-jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first half. The Pioneers had trouble defending the long outlet pass, which Gladwin took advantage of scoring multiple goals in near breakaway fashion.
Gladwin scored three more goals in the second half for a 7-0 win. Landenberger had a “hat trick” to lead the G’s scoring. Gutierrez had two, Raymond and Ochoa added one each. Jonathan Grijalva had three assists, Raymond and Cobey McGraw each had one. Imm had four saves in the game. “The defense was awesome again,” said Coach Jerome Smalley. “I was pleased with our passing and communication on the field. We still have places we need to improve, but we’re getting better.”
The Flying G’s kept the roll going on Saturday winning the Alma Tournament. The first game was a 3-0 win over Alma. Landerberger scored two goals, Grijalva had one. Game two was a 0-0 tie with Big Rapids. Landerberger, Grijalva, and Raymond each scored in game three a 3-0 win over Birch Run. Saginaw Nouvel was the next victim losing 4-0 to Gladwin. Grijalva had two goals Landenberger and Gutierrez scored one each. Imm was good in goal all day making 11 saves over the course of the four games.
“I am proud of how we are beginning to play an unselfish form of soccer. Everyone plays for each other,” said Smalley. “Also the players are willing to play any position they are called upon. Tanner Reeds has been playing well this season; his versatility gives us a huge boost.”
Gladwin made it 7-0-1 on Monday with a 8-0 win over Crossroads Academy. This is shaping up to be a special year for the G’s. They are averaging almost five goals a game without giving up one. Gladwin has not been scored on all year. The boys play again on Wednesday and Thursday this week. They host Roscommon on Wednesday and Pinconning on Thursday. Both games start at 5 p.m.