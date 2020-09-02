MCBAIN – The Flying G’s kicked off the Dominic Lake era with four games last week. Gladwin was in McBain for a conference game with Northern Michigan Christian (NMC) on Thursday then travelled to Alpena for a tournament on Saturday. The opening game with NMC was a tough one. The Comets are a veteran team and broke Gladwin’s 60 game conference winning streak late last season.
NMC jumped out to a quick lead when they scored less than a minute into the game. First game jitters were evident for the Flying G’s as they had trouble generating any offense early. The Comets moved the ball well and scored several nice goals including one that came off of a nice spin move in the box. Gladwin trailed 5-0 early, but didn’t give up. Jackson Raymond got the G’s on the board at the 18:58 mark of the first half when he took a nice feed from Treyton Siegert and beat the Comet goaltender. Liam Graveline scored three minutes later and Gladwin was back in the game.
It looked like the game was going to get even tighter, but an apparent Gladwin goal was waved off for offsides just before halftime. NMC doesn’t have a football team so soccer is their primary fall sport. They have a deep bench, which allows them to freely substitute throughout the game. That depth eventually wore Gladwin down in the second half as NMC came away with a 9-2 win. “You could tell that NMC was experienced,” said Coach Dominic Lake. “They played together and moves the ball well.”
Saturday was a good day for the Flying G’s. They went 2-1 in the Sunrise Side Soccer Challenge Cup to finish second in the tournament. They opened the tournament with a 9-2 win over Alcona. “We played very well,” said Lake. “We were fresh off of the bus, but you could tell it was our second game. We moved the ball well and made plays all over the field.” Raymond had a hat trick while Siegert and Graveline had two goals each. Caleb Palmreuter also scored for Gladwin.
Alpena was a much tougher opponent in the second game. “They were an experienced team that moves the ball well,” said Lake. “They are also very physical.” Even though Alpena was fresher at that point the G’s hung with them through the first half, trailing 1-0 at halftime. Alpena went on to win 7-0. “We had several opportunities to gain momentum in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize,” continued Lake. “Nathan Schwan and Austin Wagnitz played tremendous defense in the game.”
Gladwin bounced back with a 4-1 win over Pinconning in the final game of the day. Palmreuter scored three times in the game and Siegert added a goal. The defense “played well again,” according to Lake. “We also had very good ball movement throughout the game.”
Gladwin is back in action tonight when they travel to Cheboygan.