GLADWIN – The Flying G’s picked up their first win of the season last Friday when they defeated Houghton Lake 4-1. Anna Seebeck got Gladwin on the board at the 18-minute mark when she scored on a penalty kick. Katie Seebeck made it 2-0 six minutes later when she knocked in the rebound from a shot by Eva Heath.
The Bobcats scored first in the second half before two more Gladwin goals put the game away. Anna Seebeck scored her second goal of the afternoon midway through the period and assisted on a goal by Taylor Vasher late in the game. Lena Leddy made six saves to earn the victory. “It was a nice win for the girls, said Coach Jerome Smalley. “Our freshmen Katie Seebeck and Abby Palmrueter had really strong games.”
The Flying G’s traveled to Clare last Thursday for a game with the Pioneers. The game was tight early before Clare broke the scoreless tie with a penalty kick goal at around the 20-minute mark.
Clare scored two more goals before halftime to take a 3-0 into the break. They scored again early in the second half to make the final score 4-0.
Leddy made eight saves for the Flying G’s who were only able to get two shots on goal themselves. “We had stretches where we controlled the ball really well but Clare capitalized on our mistakes and scored,” said Smalley. “If we can cut down on the mistakes we will be more competitive.”
It will be a busy week for the girls. They hosted Clare last night and McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday before traveling to Standish Sterling on Friday. The Flying G’s were 1-3 heading into their game last night.