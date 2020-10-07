GLADWIN – The Gladwin soccer team played its most complete game of the year Monday afternoon against McBain Northern Michigan Christian. Even though they lost 3-2 they played the Comets tough all afternoon. NMC jumped out to a 3-0 lead, which was reminiscent of the first meeting, a 9-2 NMC win. When Gladwin scored with five seconds left in the half they were able to grab some momentum. Treyton Siegert made a nice move at the top of the box and was able to get the ball past the NMC goaltender.
Jackson Raymond scored on a penalty kick early in the second half to cut the score to 3-2. The defense played well the rest of the way thwarting several NMC scoring chances. Coach Dominic Lake complemented the defense saying, “Ayden Heintz, Austin Volmering, Dakota Leddy, and Nathan Schwan really communicated with one another and locked it down.” Ashton Imm played well in goal especially in the second half. He had 15 saves in the game. With the defense playing well the offense attacked relentlessly. They had multiple good scoring opportunities keeping the Comets off balance most of the second half. They just couldn’t come up with the tying goal. “We lost 9-2 the first time we played them, so we have really grown together as a team and even though we didn’t win,” said Lake.
Gladwin defeated Pine River 8-0 last Friday. “We played a good game of soccer and played as a team,” said lake. “We moved the ball well with multiple people touching the ball and putting a good strings of passes together.” Raymond had four goals and an assist in the game. Austin Wagnitz had two gaols and an assist. Both Liam Graveline and Siegert each had a goal and assist. “This was an overall team win,” added Lake.