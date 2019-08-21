GLADWIN – The Gladwin Soccer team lost a lot of talented players to graduation last spring, but will still be a talented, experienced squad this year with seven seniors on the team. Justin Raymond set a record for goals last year with 57, but with Sebastian Landenberger, Jackson Raymond and Jonathan Grijalva returning, Coach Jerome Smalley isn’t too worried about scoring goals. His biggest concern early is continuity; will they be able to gel as a team?
The starting lineup will be senior laden with all seven likely to get significant playing time. The incoming freshman class is also a talented group. Depth seems to be the only issue. Smalley said, “If we are focused and playing well, we will be very competitive.” While it will be impossible to replicate what Matt Stegeman meant to the team, Smalley thinks that Grijalva and Raymond will step up to help fill the gap left by his graduation.
Smalley also mentioned that Allen Imm has shown great improvement. “He is the most improved player I have ever seen,” he said. He will be in goal this year. Smalley attributes a lot of his improvement to “small ball.” Imm, the Landenbergers, Grijalva, and Christian Ochoa played soccer in Smalley’s classroom at lunch last year. It was a “little thing,” but it helped Allen improve tremendously.
Erik Seebeck will play sweeper for the fourth year. Kurt Landenberger returns this year and will be the stopper. Raymond will play center-mid and Sebastian Landenberger will be the center-forward. Grijalva and probably freshman Liam Graveline will be the forwards. Freshman Dakota Leddy and senior Tanner Reeds will most likely be the side defenders. Cal Woodbury will also be a defender when he returns to the lineup.
The conference appears to be very competitive this year. Ogemaw Heights and McBain Northern Michigan Christian will be good again, and Clare will be better this year. They have a new coach and Smalley expects Clare to be competitive. The last time the Flying G’s lost a conference game was 2014. Last year’s 20-5 record marked the fourth straight year that Gladwin has won 20 games. Smalley believes that this team has potential and can have a really good year. Ogemaw Heights and Clare are two regular season games that will be good indicators of how the season is going. Smalley also mentioned that McBain is always a challenge when you play them at their place. The district will also be tough again this year with Ogemaw Heights and Tawas. Gladwin faces a tough road this year, but as history has shown, the G’s are usually up to the challenge.