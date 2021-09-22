GLADWIN
What a difference a year makes. Last year at this time the Flying G’s were adjusting to a new head coach and offensive system. This season they are preparing to battle McBain Northern Michigan Christian for first place in the Northern Michigan Soccer League. To say that they have adjusted to the new system would be an understatement.
To be in position to play for a championship this Wednesday they had to take care of some “business.” That business was a pair of games with Clare last Wednesday and Cheboygan on Monday.
The Flying G’s made quick work of the Pioneers taking a 4-0 lead at halftime. Treyton Siegert and Caleb Palmreuter each scored twice in the first half. The first goal from Palmreuter came off of a nice assist by Liam Graveline.
Gladwin bombed away at the Clare net in the second half. Dakota Leddy scored from well over half field three minutes into the second half and Siegert completed the “hat trick” with a long shot seven minutes later. Leading by six Coach Dominic Lake was able to get some younger players into the game. They held their own to help Ethan Gee record the shutout.
The game with Cheboygan wasn’t any closer. The Flying G’s blitzed the Chiefs 10-2. Palmreuter scored five times in the game; Siegert and Andrew von Matt each had two goals. Senior Jackson Raymond also scored for Gladwin. Ashton Imm was in net stopping eight Cheboygan shots.
“We moved the ball pretty well,” said Lake. “We were pretty dominant controlling the ball most of the game.”
Gladwin sits atop the league standings with an 8-1 record. NMC is a half game behind at 7-1. Gladwin’s lone conference loss came to NMC in August. NMC lost to Ogemaw Heights last week. The teams play tonight in Gladwin at 5 p.m.