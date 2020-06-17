GLADWIN – The Gladwin Softball Program said goodbye to their five seniors last week when they held a picture day at Johnson Field. The five seniors included; Summer Newman, Brooke McKeever, Killeen Kladder, Sydney Conley and Grace Beardsley. Coach Carl Schuler discussed each this week.
Summer plans to attend Central Michigan University next year where she will earn a bachelors degree before attending dental schooling. She hopes to eventually become an orthodontist. “Summer is a quiet person who really loves playing the game; she was a joy to coach.”
Brooke plans on attending Mid Michigan College. “She loves softball and always worked hard,” said Schuler. “She always did her best and was very fun to coach.”
Killeen will be leaving in August for Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. Upon her return she will attend Saginaw Valley State University. “Killeen is a great teammate and always does what she is asked to do,” added Schuler. “She will do very well in her future endeavors.”
Sydney will be attending the University of Michigan to earn her doctorate in pharmacy. “Sydney is a smart and fun person, she was a joy to coach,” said Schuler. No matter what the situation was, Sydney would always say, “whatever you need me to do coach.”
Grace has earned an appointment for the coast guard academy for the class of 2025. The coast guard academy is sending her to prep school at Georgia Military College next year. She has agreed to play softball at both. “Grace is always all in,” said Schuler. She wants to get better not only for herself but for her team. She will make the Coast Guard Academy proud.”