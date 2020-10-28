GLADWIN – The rainy weather didn’t keep our cross country girls from running their best Thursday, October 22 at the final Jack Pine Jamboree of the season at our home course. Running for Gladwin and coming in 52nd place was Carmen Bragg, in 44th was Rina Graveline with a personal record. In 35th place and with a season record was Julia Edick, 34th place setting a personal record was Braelyn Grubb, placing 31st was Tori Johnson, 18th was Alanis Povey setting a personal record. Medaling for Gladwin and coming in 7th place was Abby Robinson. Abby also took home second team all conference honors for the season.
Every intermediate school runner either set a personal record or had a season best time. Running for Gladwin and coming in 39th place was Braelyn Farling, 38th Addison Anderson 36th was Gretta Ward, 35th Lillian McCauley, 34th Ruby Vannest, 33rd Rylee Lewis, 31st Madison Archibald, 30th Adalynn Lechner, 26th Taylor McNally, 25th Brielle Graveline, 24th Kayla Earls, 23rd Estella Dicken, 22nd Breyona Reynolds-Carrasco, 20th Ellianna Celestino, 17th Vada Povey, 15th Avery Dee, 12th Klaire Thurlow, 11th Gianna Cingano. And medaling for Gladwin were Lana Samons in 10th place, Olivia Evans in 8th, and coming in 7th place was Alieza Roberts.
I am so proud of you ladies!