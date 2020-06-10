The Gladwin Lions Club started the Sports Award Program 47 years ago. It was take over by the Rotary Club 25 years ago when the Lions Club disbanded.

The 2020 winners include;

Football – Mitchell Duke

Girls Cross Country – Grace Beardsley

Boys Cross Country – Jerod Guoan

Boys Track – Jerod Guoan

Baseball – Erik Seebeck

Boys Soccer – Erik Seebeck

Volleyball – Brooke Chenette

Girls Basketball – Katie Breault

Boys Basketball – Wilson Bragg

Girls Bowling – Kayla Van Tiem

Boys Bowling – Ethan Weston

Wrestling – Dillion Kroening

Girls Soccer – Mara Pellerito

Girls Track – Danielle Klamer 

Boys Golf – Haden Rowley

Softball - Sydney Conley

