The Gladwin Lions Club started the Sports Award Program 47 years ago. It was take over by the Rotary Club 25 years ago when the Lions Club disbanded.
The 2020 winners include;
Football – Mitchell Duke
Girls Cross Country – Grace Beardsley
Boys Cross Country – Jerod Guoan
Boys Track – Jerod Guoan
Baseball – Erik Seebeck
Boys Soccer – Erik Seebeck
Volleyball – Brooke Chenette
Girls Basketball – Katie Breault
Boys Basketball – Wilson Bragg
Girls Bowling – Kayla Van Tiem
Boys Bowling – Ethan Weston
Wrestling – Dillion Kroening
Girls Soccer – Mara Pellerito
Girls Track – Danielle Klamer
Boys Golf – Haden Rowley
Softball - Sydney Conley