GLADWIN – The Flying G’s bounced back nicely from their two overtime loss to Beaverton last week pounding Pinconning 55-0 on Friday night. Big plays were the norm for Gladwin. Pinconning held the ball for over twice as long as Gladwin, but the G’s outgained them by almost 300 yards. The Gladwin defense held Pinconning to under 100 yards on the evening. “We played one of our most complete games of the season,” said Coach Marc Jartsfer. That actually may be a bit of an understatement.
Gladwin rushed for 300 yards with Logan Kokotovich doing most of the damage. He had 155 yards and two touchdowns on only 13 carries, an average of 12 yards per carry. Quarterback Nick Wheeler also had two rushing touchdowns and 79 yards on only six carries. Earl Esline and Jacob McLemore also scored rushing touchdowns. “Over 150 yards was a good payoff for Kokotovich,” commented Jartsfer. “He is a very selfless player who only worries about the team’s success. It was cool for him to have a big statistical day.”
“After losing three, one score games, our emphasis has been to try to put together a full four quarters no matter what the score or situation,” continued Jartsfer. “We wanted to play good high caliber football and go into the playoffs with some momentum.” The G’s not only accomplished that, but they also had the opportunity to play a lot of guys. “We were able to get everybody in the game and get them on film.” Nights like this will be important going forward as Gladwin builds for the future while keeping guys fresh for the playoffs. Freshmen quarterback Jace Massey and freshman running back Jaden Ritchie gained valuable experience playing the whole fourth quarter.
“In a normal season you may have more opportunity to get guys in but it didn’t happen this year,” added Jartsfer. Wheeler threw only seven times in the game completing five of his passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Kaden McDonald had two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown. Esiline had one reception that went for a 38-yard touchdown. In another sign of improvement Aaron Kozlow was three of four on extra points.
Hunter Huguelet led the defense with seven tackles and a sack. McDonald had five tackles and an interception. Ethan Shea added four tackles and two sacks and Ritchie made a tackle for a safety to end the game. With the regular season out of the way the G’s turn their focus to the playoffs. They face Hancock at home this Saturday at 1 p.m.