PINCONNING
A week after they scored 56 points against Chippewa Hills the Flying G’s scored 56 in the first half on their way to a 76-0 win over Pinconning. For the second week in a row Gladwin scored on every possession and also added a defensive score when Earl Esiline raced 28 yards with a fumble recovery on the third play of the game.
A total of seven Flying G’s scored in the game as Gladwin recorded 11 touchdowns and Anna Seebeck made 10 of 11 extra points. Nick Wheeler accounted for four touchdowns rushing for two and passing for two. Wheeler completed all six of his passes for 81 yards and led the Flying G’s in rushing gaining 104 yards on seven carries.
Logan Kokotovich rushed five times for 50 yards and scored three touchdowns. Esiline scored a second touchdown when he went 40 yards with a pass from Wheeler. Aaron Kozlow also had a receiving touchdown. Tyler Yott-Goodwin, Braden Ritchie and Jhace Massey each had rushing touchdowns.
The Gladwin defense turned in another dominant performance. Going into week three they are yet to surrender a point. The Spartans managed to gain only 34 yards and two first downs in the game. Kozlow, Kaden McDonald, Randy Pyrzewski and Dominic Coats each had three tackles. Pyrzewski, Yott-Goodwin, Ritchie, Cole Rodabaugh and Hunter Huguelet all had tackles for a loss.
With the win Gladwin improves to 2-0 and have outscored the opposition 132-0. Harrison comes to town on Friday night with some pretty gaudy statistics of their own. The Hornets have scored 102 points while only giving up 10. They are 2-0 with wins over St. Charles and Farwell. Currently Gladwin, Harrison, Clare and Shepherd are all tied for first place in the Jack Pine Conference with 1-0 records.