STEVENSVILLE – Gladwin Post 171 hoped to keep their roll going last weekend when they traveled to Stevensville for the American Legion State Tournament. They had won their first ever Zone Championship the week before, but Terry Brokoff’s crew wanted more. Besides the state championship, a trip to the Great Lakes Regional and possibly the American Legion World Series was also on the line.
Gladwin opened up with familiar foe, Chief Pontiac Post 377, on Thursday morning. The teams had already played six times this season, with Gladwin winning five. Post 377 struck first, with a single run in the top of the first. Gladwin tied the score in the fourth and took the lead in the fifth. Jarrett Inscho doubled to lead off the fourth. Trent Reed followed with a sacrifice bunt to move Inscho to third where he scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Dane Smitz. Post 171 took the lead in the fifth. Carson Longstreth singled with one out. He moved to third when Hunter Merillat doubled and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Garhet Metiva.
Chief Pontiac tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the sixth and it remained that way until the bottom of the ninth. Garrett Stockford led off with a double and moved to third on a single by Reed Raymond. Hunter Merillat then drove him home with the winning run on a sacrifice fly to center field. Gladwin used three pitchers in the game. Metiva started and pitched six and a third innings striking out six while giving up only four hits. Raymond pitched two and a third innings of hitless relief and John Cogswell retired the final two Post 377 batters to pick up the win.
Gladwin had little trouble with their second opponent, Allen Park as they cruised to a 15-0 win. Jonas Kanouse, Chase Raymond, Reed Raymond and Dane Smitz had two hits each. Reed Raymond had three RBIs. Lane Peters started and pitched the first two and two third innings, Inscho threw the final two and a third innings.
Gladwin’s only game on Friday was a winners bracket battle with Stevensville Post 568. Stevensville jumped out to an early lead by scoring two runs in the top of the first and a single run in the top of the second. Post 171 responded in the bottom of the second when they sent ten batters to the plate and scored seven runs. Gladwin collected six hits in the inning highlighted by a home-run from Carson Longstreth and a triple by Garrett Stockford. Gladwin scored single runs in the fifth and sixth inning, to make the final score 9-5.
Hunter Merillat went the distance on the mound for Post 171. He struck out five while giving up ten hits in the winning effort. Stockford had two hits and four RBIs. Trent Reed also had two hits and a RBI.
The win over Stevensville put Gladwin in the drivers seat. Whoever came out of the losers bracket was going to have to beat them twice to win the tournament, an unlikely event considering that they had a 6-0 tournament record to that point. Stevensville won its losers bracket game earning the right to face Gladwin again.
Gladwin was again the beneficiary of a big early inning. Post 171 scored five runs in the bottom of the first. Once again Gladwin sent ten batters to the plate, this time collecting five hits. Reed Raymond inherited a 5-0 lead when he took over for starter John Cogswell in the top of the second. He went the final six innings yielding nine hits and striking out six to pick up the win. Longstreth homered for the second time in the tournament, a two-run shot in the bottom of the a sixth. Four Gladwin batters Longstreth, Kanouse, Inscho and Smitz had two hits in the game. Longstreth and Inscho each had two RBIs.
It’s been a season of firsts for Gladwin. They won their first Zone title two weeks ago and this was their first state championship. They are hoping to keep the roll going when they head to Eastern Illinois University in Charleston for the Great Lake Regional Tournament. Coach Terry Brokoff is cautiously optimistic. “We don’t know what our ceiling is,” he said. “The kids really work hard and play together well. We support each other.” That is readily apparent with all the close games Post 171 has won along the way. Comebacks against Berryhill in the zone tournament and Chief Pontiac in the state tournament prove his point.
Post 171 will leave for the regional on August 6 at 6:30 a.m. Until then the team will continue to prepare. Brokoff has also been pleased with all of the hard work put in by the coaching staff. Ryan Raymond, Mark Novak, Dan Merillat and Scott Brokoff have “all worked very hard to help get the team to this point.”