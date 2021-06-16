GLADWIN
The Gladwin County American Legion Post 171 will be sponsoring an American Legion Baseball team for the 30th consecutive year. Two teams will represent Post 171 this season. The Class “AA” team managed by Terry Brokoff will be made up of players from throughout Mid Michigan including Beaverton and Gladwin. The team will play an intense schedule made up from the best teams statewide. Brokoff’s team is the defending state champion (2019) and hopes to once again compete for another championship this summer.
The Class “A” team the Lightning is coached by Troy Gary and Scott Wicke the varsity baseball coaches at Gladwin and Beaverton High School respectively. This team is also made up of players from throughout the area including athletes from Gladwin and Beaverton High Schools. They will play over 30 games this summer and hope to compete for a state championship of their own at the end of July.
The “AA” team kicked off the tournament season by winning the FAAST/SELECT Slam Jam Tournament in the Ann Arbor area last weekend. Post 171 finished the tournament with a 4-1 record and was able to avenge their only loss on the weekend with a 5-1 win over Michigan Prime in the championship. The Prime had defeated Gladwin 6-4 in pool play on Saturday.
Owen Franklin got the start and win in the championship game for Post 171 going seven inning giving up three hits and no earned runs. He struck out 12 while walking only one Prime batter.
The Prime scored first picking up their lone run in the bottom of the third inning. Gladwin tied the score in the fifth when Micah Irrer walked with the bases loaded. Prime pitchers had trouble finding the plate in the sixth inning when they walked three of the first four Gladwin batters of the inning. The fifth batter, Jarrett Inscho, singled driving in both Colin Sackrider and Addison Vallad. Trent Reed advanced to third on Inscho’s hit and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Chase Raymond.
Post 171 picked up an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Irrer singled and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Blaise Miller. He scored on another sacrifice bunt this time by Sackrider. Gladwin was 4-2 heading into their Tuesday night game with the Midland Coyotes. They will be competing in the 27th Annual Bernard Barnes Tournament this weekend in Gladwin. Veterans are invited to enjoy a free hot dog luncheon plate and learn more about the Gladwin American Legion Post while watching some great baseball this weekend at Wilmot Field.