CLARE – Gladwin picked up a pair of Northern Michigan Soccer League wins last week when they defeated Clare 2-0 and Pine River 8-0. Sandwiched in between was a 7-1 loss to Alma.
The game in Clare was under the lights, which was a new experience for most of this year’s team, which they handled well. Coach Dominic Lake mentioned that while they had a “few opportunities” in the first half they didn’t produce any results. “We were pretty much even for the half.”
“We came alive in the second half and scored two goals,” said Lake. Treyton Siegert scored both goals. Liam Graveline assisted on the first goal and Jackson Raymond got the assist on the second. “Our defense played a strong game and that is what kept us in the running the whole game.”
The loss to Alma was frustrating because the G’s had some opportunities. “We had eight shots, but just couldn’t put it in the back of the net.” Raymond scored the only Gladwin goal on a penalty kick. Alma is a veteran team that has several players that focus on soccer year round. Lake said the experience showed and that his young team needs time to get their formations and rotations down, but “it was a good learning experience for us and we are improving every game.”
The G’s bounced back quickly dominating Pine River by and 8-0 score. The game ended by mercy four minutes into the second half. Raymond scored six goals in the game, which tied the record held by Chris Smalley. Graveline and Austin Wagnitz had the other Gladwin goals. Siegert had a playmaker plus one by dishing out four assists. Graveline added two assists. The shutout was the third of the year earned by Ashton Imm.
“It was a good win but we have a hard week ahead of us with Cheboygan on Wednesday and Ogemaw on Friday, said Lake. “We still have a lot to learn but we improve with each game and the wins really help our team morale. I’m hoping to find a happy medium here though, it seems we either win big or lose big and we have to fix that issue and close that gap more.”
Gladwin hosts Cheboygan at 5 p.m. on Friday before traveling to West Branch on Friday for a game with Ogemaw Heights at 5 p.m.