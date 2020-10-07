GLADWIN – The Gladwin Cross Country teams completed another successful week. The boys won the Coleman Invitational on Wednesday and came back on Saturday to win their own meet, the Cedar Bend Invitational. The girls were victorious at Coleman and finished second at the Cedar Bend.
Wilson Bragg was the top runner for Gladwin on Saturday finishing second with a time of 18:34. Dakota Leddy was third and Caleb Palmreuter fourth. Ethan Edgar (19:34) had a “great race,” according to Coach Jordan Strohkirch. “He almost had a personal record on a hard course.” He finished seventh for the Flying G’s.
Tanner Bissonette finished ninth and Ethan Underwood 11th. Carson Allen was next for Gladwin in 16th. Josh O’Henley had a season record on Saturday finishing 18th with a time of 21:52. “He is regaining his form from last year,” said Strohkirch. “Its good to see him come into form at the right time.“ Grant Otto was next in 22nd followed by Jack Wilford in 24th. Willford’s time of 23:02 was a personal record. “Jack has improved a lot from last season said Strohkirck. Assistant Coach Buddy Goldsworthy mentioned, “Jack is showing that he is not just a wrestler. He can run.”
John Whitman finished in 34th place. David Dremer came in 35. “These are exciting times for the Gladwin cross country team. The kids are performing well and fighting hard,” continued Strohkirch. Success is starting to breed success.”
Tessa Cameron had a personal record for Gladwin in the girls’ race finishing sixth with a time of 23:45. Kylee Zietz was next in 12th place followed by Jasmine Strayer and Racheal Nyarko in 13th and 14th. Strohkirch mentioned that Strayer’s strategy on Saturday worked well. “She worked herself up from the middle of the field at the start of the race to the front by the finish.” He also mentioned that Nyarko had a “good race looking smooth and running strong.”
Macy Haines had a season record running the difficult Gladwin course in 25:17. “She outkicked two girls at the finish,” said Strohkirch. Olivia Kleinhardt finished 26th, Tricia Pyrzewski 28th, and Delaney Cote in finished in 44th.
Gladwin is back in action tonight in Farwell for the second Jack Pine Jamboree.