GLADWIN
The Flying G’s opened Jack Pine Conference play with a 75-39 win over Pinconning last Thursday. Denver Peters led Gladwin with 17 points. Four other players were in double figures with Lucas Mead scoring 16 point, Jhace Massey had 13 and both Aaron Kozlow and Dalton Peters added 10.
Pinconning was able to keep it close in the first half. The Spartans trailed Gladwin 13-11 after one. The lead grew to nine points at halftime 28-19. The Flying G’s totally dominated the second half outscoring Pinconning 47- 20 after the break. “Defensively we got off to a bit of a slow start,” said Gladwin Coach Mike Verellen. “We weren’t closing out well and contesting outside shots.” Pinconning made five three-point buckets in the first half.
After making adjustments at halftime the Flying G’s came out and took away those shots allowing them to pull away. Gladwin gave up only six baskets in the second half holding Pinconning to under 20 percent shooting in the half and only twenty two percent for the game.
“Offensively we were pretty well rounded,” continued Verellen. “We had five different players in double figures.” Eight different players scored in the game. The Flying G’s also controlled the boards outrebounding Pinconning 54-24. Massey led the team with 14. Denver Peters had 12 and Dalton Peters 10. Mead and Isaac Hale each had five. In all 10 different Gladwin players grabbed rebounds.
The win evens Gladwin’s record at 1-1 overall 1-0 in the Jack Pine Conference. They played Clare last night in Gladwin and travel to Harrison on Thursday.