GLADWIN – Gladwin picked up their second win in a row Monday night when the beat Pinconning 3-1. The Spartans jumped out to an early lead in the first set leading Gladwin by five, 12-7, when Coach Tony Wetmore called a timeout. The girls regrouped and eventually tied the score at 13-13. The Flying G’s took their first lead 16-15 before Pinconning went on another run to pull ahead 20-17. Gladwin didn’t lead again until they pulled ahead 24-23 and eventually won 26-24. Wetmore said that it was “huge” for his team to be able to pull out the first set win.
Pinconning stormed back to take the second set 25-7. “We fell apart in the second set,” added Wetmore. “If it wasn’t one thing it was another.” To their credit the girls didn’t get to down. “We pulled together and rallied in the next two sets to take command from the start and never look back.” Renae Parrett had a huge service run in the third set. With Gladwin leading 6-2, she served 10 straight points as the G’s ran away with it 25-11.
Gladwin put the match away with a 25-14 win in the fourth set. “Pinconning has the third best record in our conference so it was huge to beat them and play up to the level we can,” said Wetmore. “It was also big to beat an experienced team of upper class men when we are fielding four sophomores on a ten man team.”
Monday was parents night in Gladwin with the team honoring their two seniors, Taylor Vasher and Emma Schwan. The two seniors prepared a touching video presentation that was played on the scoreboard prior to the game. Vasher then went out and had one of her better performances of the year collecting 19 digs and 15 kills.“It was huge for our team to pull out a solid win against one of the top teams in our conference,” said Wetmore. “It will get us ready for our next games and the upcoming district tournament.”
Besides Vasher other leaders for Gladwin included; Parrett with five aces, 17 digs, and seven kills. Erin Breault also had five aces along with 12 kills and 14 digs. Delaney Conley had five aces too and 20 digs. Delaney Reynolds added 25 assists.
Gladwin also picked up a big win last Wednesday when they defeated Harrison 25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 26-24 to take the match 3-1. The Hornets beat Gladwin in straight sets earlier this season. “We came out and executed our game plan well in the first two sets,” said Coach Tony Wetmore. “We were neck and neck the whole fourth set and ended up eking out the 26-24 win.”
Leaders for Gladwin included; Reynolds with 22 Assists and 9 digs, Vasher 14 kills and 17 digs, Breault had 8 kills, 15 digs and 5 aces, Parrett added 8 kills and 15 digs.
Gladwin will be in action again tonight when they travel to Farwell. They will also get a chance to tune-up for state tournament play when they play in a quad hosted by Essexville Garber next Monday. Tawas and Hemlock will also be in attendance.