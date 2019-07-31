GLADWIN – The Gladwin Post 171 Lightning hosted the Class A American Legion state tournament last weekend at Wilmot Field. Six teams from around the state traveled to Gladwin for the tournament.
As the host team, Gladwin didn’t open up tournament play until Thursday evening when they played Gladstone Post 71. Gladstone had defeated Hudson 14-8 earlier in the day. Post 71 jumped out to a 3-0 in the top of the first, but Gladwin settled down and kept the game close until the fourth. A seven-run outburst gave Gladstone a comfortable 10-0 lead and eventually a five-inning victory. Jacob Rogers had a dominant performance on the mound for Gladstone yielding only two hits. Blake McCummings singled in the third and Jackson Raymond collected a single in the fourth.
Gladwin faced Marquette Post 44 in a losers bracket game on Friday. Post 44 had lost to Rosebush in the tournament’s first game on Thursday morning. Gladwin took an early lead with single runs in the first and third innings. Damien Leddy singled and eventually scored following singles by Dillon Kroening and Ethan Shea. Kroening doubled in the third and scored on a single by Shea to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead after three innings. Marquette tied the score with two runs in the fifth and took the lead for good with a single run in the top of the seventh to take the win 3-2 and eliminate Gladwin from the tournament.
Gladstone went undefeated in the tournament with a 4-0 record including a 5-4 win over Trenton in the championship game.