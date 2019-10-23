GLADWIN – The JVB girls picked up a pair of wins last week when they defeated Ogemaw Heights and Shepherd. The girls traveled to West Branch on October 14 and won in straight sets 25-9, 25-15. The Flying G’s served well during the match with Abby Manges, Emma Edick, Zoey Rashott and Haylee Raymond all picking up aces. Khloe Thurlow, Maelen Guzman and Manges did a good job defending coming up with several digs each. Mahak Kashyap had four assists. Maddie McGourty, Edick and Guzman did a good job at the net with multiple kills each. “The girls communicated well and played great both offensively and defensively to come home with the win,” said Coach Kelli Muma.
The win against Shepherd was also a straight set victory 25-23, 25-18. “The first set was close,” said Muma. “The girls just weren’t communicating well and had several missed balls on service receive.” Muma mentioned the the girls “came out stronger in the second set.” Rylie Palmateer got things started with a couple of early aces. Guzman, Edick, and McGourty attacked well at the net. Kashyap had three assists, Manges and Rashott had several digs.