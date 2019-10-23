GLADWIN – The Gladwin girls split their last four matches beating Meridian 25-17, 25-19 and Farwell 25-22, 25-20 while losing to Ogemaw Heights 25-14, 25-16 and Shepherd 25-22, 25-20. The Flying G’s played well against Meridian especially from the service line. Maddie Cantrell and Avery Miller led the way. Cantrell had 5 aces in the match.
Ogemaw Heights is one of the better teams on the schedule and they have given Gladwin problems this year. They have strong hitters in every rotation making it hard for the girls to keep up. After losing to Shepherd in two sets earlier this year Gladwin knew they were in for a tough night, but the girls came out strong, passing and hitting well, and taking game one. Gladwin was unable to break serve in games two and three losing the match 2-1.
Gladwin had beaten Farwell in three games earlier in the year so they knew that they would be in for a tough match. Coach Jane Wetmore mentioned that their serve receive was “very good” against Farwell. “We were able to break the serves more easily,” she said. “We were also able to set up and attack more.” Delaney Conley came up big in the service game. With Gladwin trailing 22-21 in game one she served four straight points including 3 aces to secure the win.
In game two she served 10 straight points including 5 aces to give the G’s a comfortable lead. Erin Breault had multiple kills and digs on the night. Delaney Reynolds was the assist leader and Conley also chipped in with multiple digs.
Gladwin travels to Beaverton tonight and ends the season next Monday in Harrison.