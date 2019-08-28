BEAL CITY – The Gladwin Junior Varsity volleyball team traveled to Beal City last Saturday for their first tournament of the year. They qualified for the championship round by earning the second seed in their pool. They defeated Montabella (21-9, 21-18), split with Beal City (13-21, 21-17) and beat Chippewa Hills (21-18, 21-18) in pool play.
The Flying G’s won their first match in the championship round over St. Louis before being eliminated by Morley Stanwood in the semi-finals. This years team is very young with two sophomores and nine freshman. Ella Wheeler and Erin Breault had 11 kills, Sindle Corlew added ten. Delaney Reynolds had ten assists. Wheeler led the way with seven aces Maddie Cantrell and libero Delany, Conley had four.
The girls were at Chippewa Hills Monday afternoon for a pair of matches. They beat Chippewa Hills (23-25, 25-17, 15-8), and Vestaberg (19-25, 25-9,15-5). Reynolds served 16 straight points including three aces to start the second game with Vestaberg. Breault had nine kills for the night Wheeler had six. The girls play in a quad at Beaverton along with Freeland and Bay City Western on Wednesday afternoon starting at 5 p.m.