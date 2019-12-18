GLADWIN – The junior varsity boys remained undefeated last week when they defeated Meridian 50-37. “I knew going into this game Meridian was going to give us a battle,“ said Coach Troy Gary. “Year in and year out they are a very well coached and a good team.” Gladwin jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter and maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way. “The boys made enough plays to hold on to this game. I was very happy with how we played under pressure,” added Gary.
Denver Peters was the leading scorer and rebounder for Gladwin with 16 points and seven rebounds. Nick Wheeler added 12 points, Richard Woodford had seven and Logan Kokotovich six. Connor Dee grabbed five rebounds while Lucas Mead had four. The Flying G’s are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Jack Pine Conference. They played in Harrison last night and travel to Shepherd for a game on Thursday.